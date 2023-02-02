A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mattel introduces doll with scoliosis

Will encourage children to celebrate inclusion

Published February 2, 2023 at 10:09am
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:09am
(Pixabay)

(INDIAN EXPRESS) – In an appreciable move towards inclusivity, Mattel – the maker of Barbie – has introduced its first-ever doll with scoliosis. The 6-inch Chelsea doll has scoliosis, which is a curvature in the spine, and comes with a removable brace. With this little doll, the toy company aims to normalise the equipment and encourages children to celebrate inclusion.

Mattel worked closely with Dr Luke Macyszyn, a board-certified neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders, who advised the designers throughout the development of this unique doll.

This new doll of Chelsea, Barbie’s younger sister, wears a removable pink dress with a colourful print and white shoes, and styles her long brunette hair with waves.

