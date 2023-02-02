Medical expert warns mutating COVID-19 virus would be criminal

It was only days ago that a Project Veritas undercover video revealed Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker saying that his company was exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus to "preemptively develop new vaccines."

Such a scenario, he claimed, would be a "cash cow" for his company.

He later denied the comments, and now an expert in medicine says it's not likely the company was doing what he claimed.

But if it was, it would be a crime, domestic terrorism.

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

It is Just the News that interviewed Dr. Harvey Risch, professor emeritus at the Yale School of Public Health.

"If they were to do that, the vaccine would only be useful if the virus that they're inventing actually got out into the population," he said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show.

"That would be an act of domestic terrorism if that happened. So they're probably not doing that. We hope they're not doing that. But that's the concern."

Risch said he doubts Walker's claims.

Is deliberately mutating dangerous viruses criminal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"My first reaction is that in what he's talking about, he's an amateur and he doesn't really have depth of knowledge about the nature of how these viruses are propagated.

"There's a very, very deep extensive field of neurology, and he's talking about his superficial concepts of how he thinks the overall picture is organized for working with these viruses. But it is much more involved than that. There's a lot of other techniques that go into propagating these viruses."

WND reported not only on the video, but on the decision by Big Tech to suppress information about it.

A new whistleblower leak to PV showed exactly how YouTube, owned by Google, restricted the ability of people to see the undercover videos — using the claim of "COVID vaccine misinformation."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Project Veritas had exposed Walker, who revealed in a secretly taped video conversation that his corporation was exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus to "preemptively develop new vaccines."

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Walker indicated Covid "is going to be a cash cow for us" and said, "Don't tell anyone this. ...There is a risk ... have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something ... the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."

That undercover video had been viewed some 30 million times in less than a week, according to Project Veritas, despite being ignored outside of Fox News and conservative media outlets.

Walker, who thought he was on a homosexual date with the man who turned out to be a Project Veritas undercover journalist, later physically attacked PV founder James O’Keefe after O’Keefe confronted him in an eatery, with videotape rolling, about the original sting video:

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].