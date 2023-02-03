A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Men won't stop showing up at retiree's house looking for sex

Over 25 men have shown up at 66-year-old woman's door since last year

By WND News Services
Published February 3, 2023
(Pexels)

(OUTKICK) – A 66-year-old retiree in Plano, Texas, has had her retirement interrupted by multiple men over the past year. The men are showing up at her front door looking for sex. This isn’t because the woman has started a second career as an escort either.

These men are showing up uninvited. They’re apparently the victims of a scam. Whatever the reason they’re showing up at her house, Elaine White has had enough.

As many as 25 men have shown up at White’s door since last year. The men are of all ages and ethnicities and have traveled from all over North Texas looking for sex. One reportedly drove more than seven hours just to be turned away.

Read the full story ›

