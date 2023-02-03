Men won't stop showing up at retiree's house looking for sex

(OUTKICK) – A 66-year-old retiree in Plano, Texas, has had her retirement interrupted by multiple men over the past year. The men are showing up at her front door looking for sex. This isn’t because the woman has started a second career as an escort either.

These men are showing up uninvited. They’re apparently the victims of a scam. Whatever the reason they’re showing up at her house, Elaine White has had enough.

As many as 25 men have shown up at White’s door since last year. The men are of all ages and ethnicities and have traveled from all over North Texas looking for sex. One reportedly drove more than seven hours just to be turned away.

