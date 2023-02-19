Meowsa! 'Furries' coming to forefront of sexual ideologies

There was heterosexual marriage. Then came homosexuality and lesbianism. Then transgenderism and soon on the horizon polygamy.

And furries.

The Post Millennial is reporting an LGBT magazine is promoting acceptance of "furries," people who "identify with and often dress up as anthropomorphic cartoon animals."

The report explained they often deny any sexual element, but a 2019 study confirmed that often is a significant element.

The PinkNews article said those "furries" just want to share their love of anthropomorphic cartoon animals "but researchers in the 2019 study observed that '[b]oth sexual attraction to anthropomorphic animals and sexual arousal by fantasizing about being anthropomorphic animals were nearly universal,'" the report aid.

"If you’re in a place where you feel safe to explore who you are, you’re gonna figure it out quicker and with less angst along the way," said Reskell, a non-binary transgender furry in an interview with PinkNews. "I think I would have worked it out eventually, but I don’t think I’d be where I am now if it wasn’t for having a community that is an open and welcoming space for people who are queer."

In fact, Sharon E. Roberts, of the International Anthropomorphic Research Project, said, "Depending on the study, we typically find that at least 70 percent of the fandom identifies as LGBTQ+, and some of our latest studies indicate that about 25 percent of the fandom identifies as gender diverse."

She noted there's often a "history of bullying" in such cases.

The PinkNews publication detailed multiple "furries," including "Mabel," who identifies as a "tigress fursona."

Documentary producer Malcolm Clark noted there are potential dangers.

In Substack, he explained, "Adults in disguise in a culture that has been associated with highly sexualised behaviour raises flags. The fact that the roots of this culture reach back into a popular art form that is worse than complacent about paedophilia, anime and manga in Japan, raises yet more concerns. Then there’s the fact that the costumes themselves are almost designed to appeal to kids, as Disney will testify."

