Miracle newborn saved from earthquake rubble in Syria

(LIFENEWS) – A crying infant was discovered Tuesday under the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria, still attached to the umbilical cord to her mother.

Residents found the newborn while digging under a collapsed building in northwest Syria, where a pre-dawn 7.8 magnitude earthquake and more than 100 aftershocks hit Monday, according ABC News. It is believed that the child’s mother gave birth while buried under the rubble, and the child is the only member of her immediate family to survive the devastation.

Her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, was dead, relatives and doctors said Tuesday, ABC News reported. The rescue occurred more than 10 hours after the quake struck, and a female neighbor cut the cord before the child was rushed to a local area hospital where she is being kept on an incubator.

