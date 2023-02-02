WATCH: 'Mister Rogers' video features seemingly warns against kids changing gender

(FOX NEWS) -- An old clip of beloved children’s TV star Mister Rogers that resurfaced on TikTok in recent days had internet users wondering if the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" character was warning society against promoting transgenderism among young children more than 40 years ago.

The clip, which made the rounds on the popular social media platform, featured the late TV icon Fred Rogers singing his song, "Everybody’s Fancy."

TRIGGER WARNING. ⚠️ This is the most upsetting thing you will see all weekend. pic.twitter.com/eVLPZ3J3RI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 14, 2023

The lyrics of the tune contain a simple message about boys’ and girls’ bodies having inherent differences and encourage children to find beauty and acceptance in those obvious differences.

