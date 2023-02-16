A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Mortgage demand drops as interest rates bounce higher

30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.39%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:24pm
(CNBC) – After falling for five straight weeks, mortgage rates jumped last week, triggering a decline in mortgage demand.

Total mortgage application volume fell 7.7% last week, compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 6.39% from 6.18%, with points rising to 0.70 from 0.64 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. The rate was 4.05% one year ago.

