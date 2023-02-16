A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

Mom feels 'much better than I had expected'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:16pm
(WGN-TV) – A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

