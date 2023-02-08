A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Are Muslim structures on the Temple Mount falling down?

Mosaic tile reportedly dropping off western facade of Dome of the Rock

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:38pm
The Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Israel (Image by Mauricio A. from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Arab media reported on Tuesday that pieces of mosaics containing anti-Christian verses from the Koran began falling off the facade of the Dome of the Rock.

On Tuesday morning, Arab media began posting reports that a mosaic tile was falling off the western facade of the Dome of the Rock located on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. On Monday, Jerusalem experienced heavy rain, and the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria was also felt in the city.

The ceramic tile measured approximately 20 centimeters square. The reports blamed the incident on “the occupation’s [Israel’s] prevention of restoration work inside the mosque.” The media noted similar incidents in June when stones fell in the interior of the Aqsa Mosque, the gray domes structure at the southern end of the Temple Mount. In August, stones fell from a column adjacent to the Prophets Gate, also known as the Double Gate, one of the permanently closed gates along the Southern wall.

