Mystery! Brand new Republican councilwoman shot dead in New Jersey

New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, less than a year since being elected, 30-years-old, a single mother and new wife, a pastor and director of churches for Champions Royal Assembly North America, was shot and killed in a hail of bullets outside of her Sayerville home. There are no suspects.

As the investigation into Dwumfour's death continues, relatives and colleagues are still puzzling over the motive behind the shocking tragedy.

According to the New York Post, Dwumfour was pronounced dead Wednesday night while driving her white Nissan near her apartment complex. Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles.

"Although officials have not named any suspects, police at the scene later told the Post Dwumfour was caught on video speaking to the shooter just moments before her death," notes the Post.

Before her death, the councilwoman had joined another Republican in offering a resolution for a local investigation into disgraced former Democratic councilman Thomas Pollando's role in a strip club bribery scheme.

Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021 after she and another Republican candidate, Christian Onuoha, unseated two Democratic incumbents on the six-person council. She was serving a three-year term.

Relatives told the New York Post that Republican councilwoman was the oldest of five children in a Ghanaian family. She leaves behind her own 11-year-old daughter.

According to the report, "One cousin, Rita, said that Dwumfour was married in Africa in November. Her husband, Eze Kings, is a pastor in Nigeria. 'It's hard to talk about it. It's so hard. All I can tell you is [Eunice was] a humble woman. She's very down-to-earth, very collected, laid back,' Rita said. While Dwumfour's mother, Mary, was too upset to speak, her father, Prince, said the loss of his daughter was a 'big blow.'"

Dwumfour was "remembered as a devout Christian who loved helping others."

After her election victory in 2021, she said she was "proud" to have graduated from Newark's public schools before earning a Women's Studies degree from William Paterson University in 2017.

At the time of her election, she had reportedly lived in the Middlesex County area for over five years.

"She moved [away] from Newark for a better life for her daughter," cousin Kendra told the Post of Dwumfour's decision to leave the city she was raised in.

The reported included interviews with neighbors and relatives who remembered the slain woman: "When [Eunice] was young, I think her dream was to be a councilwoman to help a lot of people," aunt Beatrice Saahene said. "That's what her dream was. She didn't do it for the power. She did it for helping people. She was born here, so she was a citizen here. She wanted to give back to the country."

Dwumfour's younger sister, Priscilla, said her late sister's desire to help the community stemmed from her Christian faith.

"She loved God. Every aspect of her life was God," she remembered, noting that Dwumfour previously served as a volunteer EMT and gave CPR classes. "She always wanted to help the community, no matter where she was. Even when she came back here to visit us, she would stop by and have conversations with people, invite them to her church – 'Come, we'll feed you, don't worry. If you need a ride, call me.' She was always like that."

"[Eunice] loved God dearly, so I don't know why the devil came and took her life just like that," Saahene said. "Whoever did that, I know he will pay for it. ... Her spirit will hunt them down."

Arthur Rittenhouse, 78, former chair of the Sayreville GOP and one-term councilman, told the Post he was shocked by the killing.

"[Eunice] was very well liked by anybody who spoke to her or had any dealings with her, so this was really a shocking event," he said.

Rittenhouse explained that he first met Dwumfour five years ago through local politics, and that the two shared a special bond because they both graduated from William Paterson. "She had a very, very pleasant personality. And she was a woman of her faith, and she always expressed that to whomever she was speaking to."

Asiya LaPierre, Dwumfour's next-door neighbor in Sayreville, was similarly appalled by the crime.

"I'm in shock! I couldn't believe this happened to her. She was such a kind person. Such a sweet woman," she said.

Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, said in a statement that "the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying."

"There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver door," a witness said. "Some of her neighbors said they saw someone running away with a mask on."

The New York Post reports Sayreville is in Middlesex County, about 30 miles south of Manhattan, and has a population of about 45,000 people.

Kennedy O'Brien, a Republican who served as mayor of Sayreville for two decades, described Ms. Dwumfour as the embodiment of the American Dream. Her roots were in Ghana, he said, but she had forged a success story that took her from Newark to suburban central New Jersey. She recently married Eze Kings, also from Ghana.

"She just had so much to give," he added. "It's just an incredible loss."

The New York Times quoted Glenn Skarzynski, a retired Sayreville police captain who recently took over as the borough's business administrator. Skarzynski said the community was reeling at the news. Dwumfour's faith, and her preteen daughter, were at the center of her life, he said. "Her daily life was all about being a Christian first and everything else second."

In a statement about her campaign on the Sayreville Republican Party's website, Dwumfour said she loved and cherished Sayreville and wanted to help improve the lives of its residents. "I am fully dedicated to building a better, stronger Sayreville, and with your support, we can create a brighter future for our wonderful town."

Karen Bailey Bebert, the Sayreville Republican chairwoman who was her campaign manager, said in an interview that the councilwoman was an "inspirational woman" who was excited to get into politics at a young age. She overcame challenges "with grit and a smile."

Dwumfour "took on the challenge of this leadership position at a young age and she set a great example for others to follow: If you can see me, you can be me," Bebert said.

Friend and Pastor Nelia Rodriguez said she believed Dwumfour was the victim of a targeted and "personal attack."

"We believe it [was] very personal because she was shot seven times in the face and another seven shots were hitting everywhere [else]," Rodriguez said on " The Ingraham Angle." "So for somebody to get so close to somebody and shoot them so many times, it has to be personal."

"There's probably not an answer," Rodriguez said. "Why would somebody do that? Somebody who has no heart, somebody who has no love for community, somebody who could have been jealous. It could have been many reasons why somebody would hurt somebody like her, who was such a beautiful soul, who loved everybody, who always smiled. ... She never said no. She would take her jacket off to give it to you. Her soul was so beautiful. She was such a light to everybody in the community. That is horrifying to even think of anybody trying to hurt her."

