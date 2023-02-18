A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mystery of Japan's sacred 'mummified mermaid' is finally solved

Scientists spent full year studying it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 11:58am
Darrell Hannah as a mermaid in the movie 'Splash' (video screenshot)

Darrell Hannah as a mermaid in the movie 'Splash' (video screenshot)

(METRO UK) – The tale of an ancient mummified ‘mermaid’ has finally been resolved after scientists spent the last year studying it.

Allegedly caught in the Pacific Ocean, off the Japanese island of Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741 – the creature has been worshipped for hundreds of years. According to folklore, the 30cm-tall creature grants immortality to anyone who tastes its flesh.

The creature has two hands reaching up towards its grimacing face. Hair is still visible on its head and it has the remains of sharp, pointy teeth in its mouth. But its body gives way to a distinctly fish-like tail.

Read the full story ›

