National Archives secretly coordinated to retrieve classified docs before midterm elections

Likely no plans to disclose it until scandal was leaked

Published February 11, 2023 at 7:56pm
Published February 11, 2023 at 7:56pm
President Joe Biden pauses while being heckled by Republicans during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden pauses while being heckled by Republicans during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

(BREITBART) – The National Archives on Friday released 74 pages of emails showing an Archives lawyer coordinating with President Joe Biden’s attorneys to secretly retrieve classified materials from the Penn Biden Center before the 2022 midterm elections.

According to House oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), the Archives was previously instructed by either the White House or the Department of Justice (DOJ) to hide initial revelations of the Biden classified document scandal from the American people.

In addition, the establishment media reported at least three times that Biden and the DOJ agreed to hide the scandal from public view with likely no plans to disclose it until the scandal was leaked to CBS News on January 9, weeks after the initial trove was found by Biden’s personal lawyers Nov. 2.

