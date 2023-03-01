A newly proposed bill by conservative Republican Indiana congressman and Senate candidate Jim Banks would let the families of fentanyl victims sue Chinese Communist Party leaders.

Bank's proposed legislation, H.R.1171, the "Stop CCP Fentanyl Act," introduced Friday, would allow the United States "to slap Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials with U.S. sanctions," Fox News Digital reported Monday.

"China is the largest manufacturer of the precursor chemicals of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Those chemicals are sent to Mexico where cartels synthesize them into opioids," according to the report.

"This is not just a public health crisis," Banks told Fox News. "Fentanyl is the leading killer of adults fit for military service."

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' more than doubles industry estimates at box office on opening weekend

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A 2022 report by the leftist Brookings Institute, "China and synthetic drugs control: Fentanyl, methamphetamines, and precursors," states: "Synthetic opioids remain the source of the deadliest U.S. drug epidemic ever. Since 1999, drug overdoses have killed approximately 1 million Americans, an overdose lethality that has increased significantly since 2012 when synthetic opioids from China began supplying the U.S. demand for illicit opioids."

"We must hold Communist China accountable for poisoning more than 100,000 Americans with Fentanyl," Banks tweeted with a link to the Fox News story.

Do you support this legislation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

H.R.1171's text is not yet published online, but it lists three Republican members of Congress as co-sponsors: Anna Paulina Luna and Neal Dunn of Florida, and Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia. The bill's stated purpose is "to provide for the imposition of sanctions on the Government of the People's Republic of China, and for other purposes."

Banks, former chairman of the conservative House Republican Study Committee, jumped into the 2024 Indiana Senate race after current Indiana Sen. Mike Braun announced he is stepping down to run for governor. There was speculation the primary race could get "messy" if Banks ended up running against the more "establishment" Republican, former Gov. Mitch Daniels, but Daniels opted not to get in the race. Former President Trump has endorsed Banks for Senate.

A Naval reservist who served two years in Afghanistan, Banks boasts of a 100% pro-life rating from the socially conservative Family Research Council, as well as plaudits from such conservative groups as FreedomWorks, the NRA and the National Federation of Independent Business. He was appointed to serve on the newly constituted House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Fox News reports regarding Banks' CCP-fentanyl bill: "The president would also be able to waive the bill’s sanctions provided that China’s government has 'taken all reasonable measures to prevent the flow of fentanyl produced within the People’s Republic of China into the United States' as well as fentanyl precursors.

"Additionally, the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Justice (DOJ) must determine that the flow of fentanyl precursors has been cut by 98 percent in the past 18 months, relative to the prescribed 18-month period," according to the article.

In response to Banks' bill, several people reacted along the lines of one commenter calling himself "apguero" who commented on the Fox article: "Need to expand the bill to include Mexico for not being tougher on the cartels."

That assessment is supported by the Brookings report, which states:

China-Mexico law enforcement cooperation against the trafficking of fentanyl and precursor agents for meth and synthetic opioids remains minimal. China rejects co-responsibility and emphasizes that controls and enforcement are matters for Mexico’s own customs authorities and other Mexican law enforcement to address. China has maintained this posture even as the presence of Chinese criminal actors in Mexico, including in money laundering and illicit value transfers (which are increasingly featuring barter of wildlife products for synthetic drug precursors), is expanding rapidly.)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!