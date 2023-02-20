News giant goes 'incendiary' to be 'unfair' to pregnancy centers

The Associated Press, which was begun as a way for newspapers in different cities to share stories with each other by teletype, has embarked on an agenda to attack pro-lifers in America that actually "jeopardizes the vulnerable women" who turn to various pregnancy centers.

So explains Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow with the Catholic Association, in a commentary at Real Clear Wire.

She explained the legacy news cooperative recently made a decision to call pregnancy resource centers "anti-abortion centers."

It was just the organization's "latest politically motivated shot" at pro-lifers, she explained.

"This one is rhetorical, of course, and language isn’t violence," she noted. "But in a culture rife with political violence, the language isn’t irrelevant. The AP, of all entities, should know this."

She pointed out that since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision last year overturned the faulty Roe precedent that created a "right" to abortion, "more than 80 pregnancy centers have been attacked or vandalized, some of them firebombed or torched, others painted over with death threats. If you include churches that have been attacked, that number is well over 200. Never mind the attempt on a Supreme Court justice’s life."

She explained the AP's decision to call pregnancy centers "anti-abortion," "jeopardizes the vulnerable women that turn to them for help by dragging them into the political spotlight and straight into the line of sight of violent anti-abortion extremists."

She charged, "The AP’s mischaracterization of these centers does more than push incendiary language. It’s flat-out biased and unfair – and that would be true coming from anyone, much less from an enterprise claiming to be the literal vanguard of journalistic integrity."

She cited what pregnancy centers actually do: provide gifts, baby clothes, diapers, wipes and formula, pay medical bills, housing, job assistance, offer encouragement and more.

"Many pro-life pregnancy centers go so far as to offer moms job training and even a home to live in as they transition through the postpartum stage. They exist to offer women who are seeking a refuge from the pervasive cultural pressure to abort and the support they need to thrive as the moms they want to be, no matter how challenging the circumstances of their pregnancy. This is not first and foremost 'anti-abortion.' This is authentically and comprehensively pro-woman," she explained.

She noted while a Marist poll found 90% of Americans support these centers and the work they do, they are targeted by pro-abortion radicals, one of whom encouraged those in agreement to "burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time."

"Now they have the Associated Press to help them make a list of targets," McGuire said.

