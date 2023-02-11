Here's how Nikki Haley plans to stand out from GOP Primary pack

By Mary Lou Masters

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who will officially announce her candidacy for president Feb. 15, plans to stand out from the other GOP prospects by leading a movement for “generational change,” a source familiar with Haley’s thinking told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Haley believes it is “dangerous” that many are taught to hate the country and intends to inspire a “renewal of American pride,” according to the source. Her entrance will make her the second Republican candidate to enter the campaign after her former boss, President Donald Trump.

“She’ll make the case for fresh leadership, leaning into her proven track record as governor of South Carolina and Ambassador—going toe to toe with tyrants on the international stage,” the source told the DCNF.

Nikki Haley was elected South Carolina governor in 2010, becoming U.S.’ first female minority governor and, at the time, the nation’s youngest governor. She was reelected in 2014.

In 2016, Haley was appointed by Trump to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, where she served as a member of Trump’s cabinet and on the National Security Council.

“She has solutions and a proven track record as governor, as ambassador. She will focus on lifting people up. She’s not just throwing bombs for the sake of throwing bombs,” the source told the DCNF.

Since serving under the Trump administration, she founded Stand For America and the Stand For America PAC.

“She’ll lean into the idea that America is not racist and we should be proud of who we are as Americans. Generations are being taught to hate America,” according to the source.

Haley released a teaser video on Wednesday of her entering the race for president, a week ahead of her official announcement.

“She’s running against Joe Biden,” the source stated. “Nikki knows America is the greatest country on Earth. That’s her message, and her personal story is proof of that.”