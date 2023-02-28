A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions FaithGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'No coincidence': Jesus on 'The Chosen' says revival may signal embrace of God on 'massive scale'

'There's so much packed into one film. It's pretty extraordinary'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
On the set of "The Chosen," from left, Kian Kavousi as James, George Harrison Xanthis as John, director Dallas Jenkins, and Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. (YouTube screenshot)

On the set of "The Chosen," from left, Kian Kavousi as James, George Harrison Xanthis as John, director Dallas Jenkins, and Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. (YouTube screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Jonathan Roumie — known for portraying Jesus on the hit series “The Chosen” — is swapping his first-century tunic for flower power patterns in the new movie, “Jesus Revolution.”

The film, chronicling the Jesus Movement that swept Southern California in the early 1970s, is debuting in theaters across the country Friday. In the movie, Roumie plays hippie evangelist Lonnie Frisbee, whose unorthodox and oft-explosive relationship with Calvary Chapel founder Chuck Smith sparked massive revival.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“There’s so much packed into one film,” Roumie told CBN’s Faithwire. “It’s pretty extraordinary that they were able to condense it and tell it in such a way that I think it’s gonna be a really powerful film.”

TRENDING: Hazmat crews called when Tesla catches fire while being towed, but that's not even the worst part

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'No coincidence': Jesus on 'The Chosen' says revival may signal embrace of God on 'massive scale'
Stocks close higher after worst week of 2023, major indexes on track to end February with declines
Investigation opened into Pete Buttigieg's use of government planes
Ron DeSantis signs bill revoking Disney's self-governing power
What on Earth? Now Greta Thunberg protests AGAINST wind farms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×