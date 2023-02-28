'No coincidence': Jesus on 'The Chosen' says revival may signal embrace of God on 'massive scale'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Jonathan Roumie — known for portraying Jesus on the hit series “The Chosen” — is swapping his first-century tunic for flower power patterns in the new movie, “Jesus Revolution.”

The film, chronicling the Jesus Movement that swept Southern California in the early 1970s, is debuting in theaters across the country Friday. In the movie, Roumie plays hippie evangelist Lonnie Frisbee, whose unorthodox and oft-explosive relationship with Calvary Chapel founder Chuck Smith sparked massive revival.

“There’s so much packed into one film,” Roumie told CBN’s Faithwire. “It’s pretty extraordinary that they were able to condense it and tell it in such a way that I think it’s gonna be a really powerful film.”

