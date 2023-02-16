Nonprofit tries to backtrack on food program accused of discriminating against whites

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A North Carolina insurance nonprofit is revising its claim that organizations with a white CEO will not be eligible to receive a food equity grant, according to its website.

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) foundation originally offered 10 three-year grants to organizations that are “led by, serving, and accountable to American Indian, Black, Latino, other People of Color and members of immigrant communities” to assist efforts in advancing food equity, according to an archived version of its webpage. Healthy Food Director Merry Davis said during a Jan. 31 information session that organizations “that have a majority people of color staff and staff leadership, and white CEO” would not be eligible for the grants, but that standard is now revoked, its current webpage reads.

TRENDING: Sam Smith's Satan-worshiping Grammy performance hit with myriad of FCC complaints

“Since we released this funding opportunity in early January, we have received inquiries from potential applicants and others working in the community whose work aligns with the goals of this opportunity, yet whose organizations don’t quite match all aspects of the stated eligibility criteria,” the updated webpage reads. “After careful consideration, we have decided to expand both the number of organizations being supported by this grant funding, as well as the eligibility criteria for those seeking an award.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Organizations with a CEO who is not a member of the community being served will be eligible to receive funding, the new standards clarify. This differs from the original requirements, which read CEOs must be “American Indian, Black, Latino, other Person of Color, or from an immigrant community,” according to the archived site.

The grants will also be expanded from 10 to 14 and accessible to organizations serving “rural communities.”

Should food assistance be based on race? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (15 Votes)

The revised webpage did not specifically outline the new eligibility standards for the grant.

“We are excited about this opportunity to broaden the impact of this work and look forward to partnering with many great organizations as we work together to expand access to healthy food across the state,” the webpage reads.

The foundation expanded the grant’s timeline “to accommodate newly eligible or interested applicant,” according to the current webpage.

The “Advancing Healthy Food Equity” funding opportunity was called out by medical watchdog group Do No Harm for discriminating on the basis of race.

Our members are taking a stand on one of the most critical issues of our time. Do No Harm welcomes anyone who wants to keep ideology out of healthcare. Join today: https://t.co/chojozorr7 pic.twitter.com/YJckZMssHd — Do No Harm (@donoharm) February 14, 2023

“If ever there was a bad idea, the notion that we should start to separate our country along racial lines is amongst the worst,” Stanley Goldfarb, Do No Harm chairman, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The plan by the North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield company takes divisiveness to a new level.”

Do No Harm did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. BCBSNC declined to comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!