North Korea fires suspected long-range ICBM

Move comes ahead of planned drills between South Korea, U.S.

Published February 18, 2023 at 5:04pm
Published February 18, 2023 at 5:04pm
(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – North Korea launched a suspected long-range intercontinental ballistic missile late Saturday afternoon that appears to have crashed in the Sea of Japan near Hokkaido, which is within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the missile reached an altitude of about 5,700 kilometers (3,540 miles) and flew a distance of about 900 kilometers (559 miles), while South Korean JCS said it was launched around 1722 local time from Pyongyang's Sunan area.

Saturday's launch comes one day after North Korea threatened an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the US prepare for annual military exercises next week.

