North Korea shows off ICBMs and Kim Jong Un's daughter during military parade

'This sends a message to the United States that North Korea’s strike capabilities are no joke'

WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:02pm
North Korea's Kim Jong-Un

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un

(ABC NEWS) – North Korea staged a large nighttime military parade on Wednesday possibly showing off its largest number of intercontinental ballistic missiles on one occasion.

The parade took place in Kim Il-Sung Square, in central Pyongyang, with over 30,000 soldiers participating and more watching.

With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fellow high officials in attendance, the parade rolled its ballistic missiles and missile launchers for two hours, according to North Korea’s state news media Korean Central News Agency.

Near the end of the parade, there was a presentation of North Korea’s newly formed "tactical nuclear units" for the first time, demonstrating what the North’s state media described as “war deterrence and counter strike capabilities.”

