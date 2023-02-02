North Korea threatens U.S. with 'overwhelming nuclear force'

The rogue government of North Korea is threatening "overwhelming nuclear force" as its reaction to war games the United States is conducting with South Korea.

"The military and political situation in the Korean peninsula and the region has reached an extremely dangerous phase due to the reckless military confrontations and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces," that nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs proclaimed in its statement this week.

"The U.S. is now working hard to 'demonize' the DPRK, spreading again all sorts of rumors. Meanwhile, it, together with its vassal forces, is intensifying the full-scale offensive for putting pressure on the DPRK in all aspects including 'human rights', sanctions and military affairs."

A report at Just the News said the dictatorship was hinting that it might resort to nuclear options if the military exercises continued.

It claimed to have a "counteraction strategy' that was capable of "coping with any short- and long-term scenarios…"

According to the report, it said its military "will strongly control the present and future potential challenges with the most overwhelming nuclear force."

The Congressional Research Service reports that North Korea has tested nuclear weapons several times.

Dictator Kim Jong-un reportedly views nukes as "the ultimate guarantor of his totalitarian and autocratic rule of North Korea and believes that over time he will gain international acceptance as a nuclear power."

Each of North Korea's six nuclear explosinos since 2006 has produced "underground blasts."

It announced in 2018 it would no longer conduct nuclear tests because it had achieved all it wanted.

The CRS said outside experts guess that North Korea has made enough fissile material for 20-60 warheads.

A 2017 report said it was thought that North Korea had achieved the level of miniaturization required to put a nuclear device on missiles, and it has been working on technology to give those missiles more range.

