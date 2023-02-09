A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Not a heart attack as network said: ABC producer choked due to 'acute' drunkenness

Fatally collapsed on sidewalk after he and wife left their 2 little kids alone in hotel room

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 9:49pm
Dax Tejera and his wife Veronica (Instagram)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A high-flying ABC news producer who died outside a Bobby Van's steakhouse in Manhattan after enjoying a meal with his wife while their young daughters were left alone in a hotel room choked to death while drunk.

Dax Tejera, 37, died two days before Christmas while spending the holidays in New York City with his family. His bosses at ABC previously attributed his death to a heart attack.

Hours later, his wife, Veronica Tejera, was arrested on child endangerment charges after it emerged the couple had left their children, aged two years old and five months old, in their hotel room.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
