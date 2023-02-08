A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Not normal': Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'left-wing culture war' in SOTU response

'It's crazy, and it's wrong'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:46pm
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., delivers the Republican response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(POLITICO) -- Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to undercut President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as beholden to “woke fantasies” and untethered from mainstream America.

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight,” Sanders, who is tasked with giving the GOP response, said in prepared excerpts released before the president’s speech.

Tuesday’s event is set to mark the rapid elevation for Sanders, who was sworn into elected office for the first time just weeks ago. However, she is far from a political neophyte, as her father held the same position she now occupies from 1996-2007 and Sanders previously served as press secretary in the Trump White House. She also represents a new class of Republicans attempting to marry Trumpism with more traditional parts of GOP orthodoxy.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
