'Nothing less than weaponization': IRS blasted for regulating speech

A member of Congress has called out the Internal Revenue Service for its apparent agenda to regulate speech – allowing only what it deems appropriate – in America.

The blast from U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., came during an appearance on the "Just the News, No Noise," television show.

"I view this as a form of government surveillance of the American people," the member of Congress who sits on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees said.

He said the IRS is to perform ministerial functions, like receiving taxes.

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

Just the News reported Biggs accused the IRS of running "government surveillance" on Americans.

It stemmed from the IRS' attack on an organization that had applied for a tax-exempt status to operate.

The IRS has a long record of such stunts.

Back in the days of Barack Obama's White House, the IRS schemed to deprive Christians and conservatives of their constitutional rights.

Is the government working to eliminate all speech it doesn't like? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Their organization applications, submitted to the IRS for approval so they could operate heading into the 2012 election, were ignored, delayed, lost and more.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Further, the IRS grilled these organizations about the content of their prayers, their membership and more – all of which was beyond what it was allowed to ask.

Directing it all was Lois Lerner, an IRS official who pled the Fifth before Congress and when found in contempt, was given a free pass by Obama's Department of Justice.

The latest dispute stemmed from a decision by the IRS to subject "an elections nonprofit to a battery of prying questions about its policy positions, language choices and methodology for arriving at correct opinions and conclusions prior to peremptorily rejecting its application for tax-exempt status without appeal," a report explained.

The Washington establishment's attack is on an election education nonprofit called Adams, Baldwin, and Covey Foundation.

Founder Phill Kline charged the IRS has demanded answers to questions like, "Have you held [a] particular position or view on certain issues or topics? If you do, please detail the position or views of your organization," and "Do you have any policy/policies or guidance in place to avoid unsupported opinions or conclusions and inflammatory language in the activities?"

Kline noted, in the Just the News report, "The Biden administration believes it has the authority to license thought and speech, and it doesn't."

Biggs was equally blunt, "There is no authority for the IRS to regulate speech."

He continued, "They're doing ministerial functions, receiving your taxes, receiving your tax returns, that's their job. Their job is not to regulate speech or to adjudicate whether you have provided misinformation or not. That is a clear violation of their authority, even if you give the most broad interpretation of the 16th Amendment. And so, we're going to have to attack it through the Oversight Committee, in my opinion."

That committee now has requested the IRS provide documents regarding the dispute.

"This is nothing less than the weaponization — we saw it under Obama with Lois Lerner and the attack against conservative 501(c)(3)s and nonprofits. You're seeing it again, already, and that doesn't surprise me, but you're going to see this going all over in a broad spectrum," he warned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].