Nurse makes millions after side hustle goes viral

'It was very unintentional'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2023 at 9:15pm
(Image by piviso from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- One nurse has turned her side gig into an online empire after seeing shocking success on Etsy.

E.R. nurse and popular TikTok content creator Stephanee Beggs joined "Varney & Co.," on Monday to discuss her "unintentional" success, explaining how she turned her 15 minutes of fame into a life-changing opportunity.

"I fell right into it. It was very unintentional. I got started selling my notes when I graduated from nursing school. I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the N.C.L.E.X. for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with. I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it," Beggs explained to substitute host Ashley Webster.

