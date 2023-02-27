Obama's ex-doctor: Biden's cognitive decline 'going to get people killed!'

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, formerly was the White House physician both for Barack Obama and President Trump.

So he's uniquely qualified to express concern about a president's abilities, and he's publicly raised concerns about Joe Biden's mental capabilities before, recommending several times for the now 80-year-old with obvious age- or dementia-related issues to take a cognitive test.

Just to show he's capable of leading the biggest power in the free world.

Biden has refused, of course, repeatedly insisting all things are fine, and he doesn't need a test.

But now Jackson is going further.

He's warned that Biden's "dementia" is going to lead American into war and people are going to get killed.

"It's TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn't know where he's at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China," he said on social media.

"His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!" he said.

Biden is famous for his multitude of verbal gaffes and blunders over his many decades as part of the Washington establishment. He once told a supporter to stand up and let the crowd see him – even though the supporter was confined to a wheelchair. Many times he's called Kamala Harris the "president." And worse.

Sometimes his words just dribble off into silence.

The Gateway Pundit reported, "Biden has been throwing billions at the corrupt nation of Ukraine in their battle against Russia in the last year. The president is pushing for more war with the nuclear power despite the obvious danger of global nuclear armageddon."

The report said, "Earlier this month Dr. Jackson called on the White House to come clean on Biden’s obvious dementia and end their cover-up on Biden’s failing health. The mainstream media continues to ignore the obvious mental decline of this corrupt president."

WND reported a year ago that more than 50 Republican members of Congress wrote to Biden asking him to take a cognitive test "immediately" over lapses that were appearing routinely in his behavior.

That one was the third such letter that has been dispatched to Biden in just the two years of his term. He refused to respond to the charge, "We are worried about your mental abilities."

That letter explained that all presidents, "regardless of gender, age, or political party," should follow the example set by President Donald Trump and "document and demonstrate sound mental abilities."

Trump took such a test and was determined to have passed with flying colors.

That third letter said Biden had refused to respond to earlier letters, and "Since then, the American people have continued to lose faith in your ability to effectively and competently handle your duties as president of the United States."

The document pointed out 66% of voters think he should take the test, 56% of voters are "not confident" that Biden is fit for the office, and 64% of voters "believe you have shown signs that you are too old to execute the duties…"

Even leftists are agreeing, the letter noted.

"The left-leaning New York Times recently published an article outlining all of this in great detail. According to the New York Times, the increased scrutiny surrounding your cognitive state has been fueled by your recent public appearances, during which you shuffle your feet when you walk, often slur your words, lose your train of thought, have trouble summoning names, and appear momentarily confused."

It was during his recent trip to the Middle East where Biden, again confused, insisted we must "keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust."

The letter explained, "These recent gaffes are not isolated incidents, as they are part of a larger history of your actions which exemplify cognitive decline. The Alzheimer’s Association lists 'changes in mood and personality,' including being more 'easily upset' as one of ten signs of mental decline. You displayed this type of mood change during a cabinet meeting on January 24, 2022, when you apparently did not know your microphone was on after finishing your opening remarks, and you used profanity to refer to a member of the White House press corps in response to a question asked on inflation.

"Further, in a December 16, 2021 press conference with the White House Covid-19 response team, you appeared to be unable to read the numbers in front of you. When attempting to announce the total number of the population who had received a booster shot, you said, '57... excuse me... 570... I don’t want to read it, I’m not sure I got the right number...' before being corrected by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the right statistic of 57 million."

Signers of that letter included Reps. Ronny Jackson, Jim Banks, Elise Stefanik, Mike Johnson, Doug Lamborn, Jody Hice, Jodey Arrington, Louis Gohmert and dozens more, including several doctors.

DJHJMedia reported, "When President Trump was in office, Democrats insisted that he needed to take a cognitive test which he did, not only passing it but acing it. Now, over 50 Republicans want Biden to do the same, but the Democrats are balking. Don’t they have faith in feeble Joe?"

