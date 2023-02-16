A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Officials say municipal water is 'safe to drink' following toxic train derailment

'No detection of contaminants in raw water'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:36pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(CBS NEWS) – Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were told Wednesday afternoon that municipal water is "safe to drink" after officials received new water testing results. The update from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office comes just one day after officials urged residents to only drink bottled water amid concerns that chemicals from the Feb. 3 train derailment may have seeped into local water sources.

As of Wednesday afternoon, municipal water testing results showed "no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine's municipal water system," the governor's office said in a news release.

The new results also show that the treated water from the wells – located about one mile from the train derailment site – showed "no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment."

