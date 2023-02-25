Ohioans brace for tough road ahead after toxic train derailment

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
TRENDING: Shocking sight as Venice's famous canals run dry
Prominent environmentalist Erin Brockovich hosted a packed town hall meeting in East Palestine, Ohio, to give information to local residents affected by a Norfolk Southern train derailment which released toxic chemicals into the town earlier this month, the Daily Caller News Foundation observed.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Brockovich and Mikel Watts, a trial lawyer, informed residents about the action they can consider as the town continues to rebuild itself after a controlled burn was conducted on derailed cars carrying chemicals including vinyl chloride and others associated with health hazards such as cancer. The information included legal routes residents can consider, health monitoring and information about Norfolk Southern’s history of train derailments.
“Superman’s not coming. No one is coming to change what’s happened to you, magically fix what’s happened to you or give you all the answers,” Brockovich said during the meeting. “In the absence of information, sometimes we get comfortable. And I can say that because I know I have to. But we believed in something, or someone or an agency, that if there’s an issue they will in fact do the right thing by us. But in a moment like this, you will become the strongest evidence you have.”
Brockovich, known for her legal battle against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in which she alleged the company dumped toxic chemicals in a California town’s drinking water, was invited by members of the community who reached out for help hours after the initial derailment, she said during the meeting.
Nearly 2,000 residents were temporarily evacuated soon after the derailment which occurred after wheel bearings severely overheated, a National Transportation Security Board preliminary report released Thursday revealed. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has maintained that the air quality nor the municipal water is not above exceeding levels and that the water is drinkable, but Brockovich maintained that while it may be safe today that data has the potential to change.
Advertisement - story continues below
“In that moment it might have been safe, but tomorrow that might not be the circumstance,” she said, referring to a video of EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine drinking tap water on video.
Residents have reported headaches and rashes since the early February crash along with reports of sick pets. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 43,000 aquatic animals were killed since the chemicals spilled into the local water streams.
“I can’t tell you how many communities feel these moments are the biggest gaslight of their life,” Brockovich told residents. “Because you experienced it, you have symptoms, you have issues, you want to be heard, but you’re going to be told it’s safe. You’re going to be told not to worry. But that’s just rubbish.”
She then said that she has “never seen anything in 30 years like” the East Palestine situation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Watts advised residents to monitor their health levels, including blood tests, to collect evidence that could be used in a potential lawsuit. He referred to a link on the East Palestine Justice website which lists clinics in Ohio and Pennsylvania within a 50 mile radius of the derailment site residents can visit for diagnostic testing.
East Palestine Justice is “is a team of attorneys, environmental activists, and scientific and medical experts representing community members affected by Norfolk Southern’s negligence,” according to its website.
“Famed environmental advocate Erin Brockovich and longtime water expert Robert W. Bowcock will work, alongside our team of attorneys and medical experts, to ensure that Norfolk Southern is held accountable for causing known carcinogens and other highly toxic and harmful chemicals to be released into the environment in and around East Palestine, ultimately contaminating the air, water, and soil,” the website reads.
The team is “unafraid of taking on giant corporations, like Norfolk Southern, who routinely hide their culpability, while injuring people in the blind pursuit of profit.”
Advertisement - story continues below
East Palestine Justice will hold a second meeting March 2 to go over the information again, Watts said during the meeting.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!