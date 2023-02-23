Ousted conservative school board member slams 'suspicious' timing of 'clerical error' ending his tenure

(FOX NEWS) – A recently-elected Kenosha, Wisconsin school board member is being pushed out of his seat due to an alleged "clerical error," outraging parents who voted for the conservative candidate.

Eric Meadows joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday alongside attorney Erick Kaardal after Meadows was told the vacant seat he won in 2022 was misrepresent as a three-year term instead of one year. Meadows will now have to step down in the spring.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The timing of this is rather suspicious. I think that might be the case. They discovered the error shortly before I could've been on the ballot for the spring election," Meadow told co-host Todd Piro.

TRENDING: In defense of the U.S. Constitution

Read the full story ›