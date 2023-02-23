A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Ousted conservative school board member slams 'suspicious' timing of 'clerical error' ending his tenure

Term will be 1 year instead of 3

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 2:00pm
(FOX NEWS) – A recently-elected Kenosha, Wisconsin school board member is being pushed out of his seat due to an alleged "clerical error," outraging parents who voted for the conservative candidate.

Eric Meadows joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday alongside attorney Erick Kaardal after Meadows was told the vacant seat he won in 2022 was misrepresent as a three-year term instead of one year. Meadows will now have to step down in the spring.

"The timing of this is rather suspicious. I think that might be the case. They discovered the error shortly before I could've been on the ballot for the spring election," Meadow told co-host Todd Piro.

Read the full story ›

