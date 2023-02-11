A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Owl evicted after shutting down college library for days

Bird safely netted, released

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 11:33am
Owl trapped in college library (video screenshot)

(UPI) – A trespassing owl that prompted a Georgia college to close its library for multiple days was successfully evicted from the building on Friday.

Officials with Agnes Scott College's McCain Library in Decatur said the owl flew down the chimney Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close the facility to students.

The owl ended up perching in the rafters about three stories up, out of the reach of library staff. The library was able to open its ground floor on Thursday, but the owl remained on its perch.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







