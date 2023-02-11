Owl evicted after shutting down college library for days

(UPI) – A trespassing owl that prompted a Georgia college to close its library for multiple days was successfully evicted from the building on Friday.

Officials with Agnes Scott College's McCain Library in Decatur said the owl flew down the chimney Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close the facility to students.

The owl ended up perching in the rafters about three stories up, out of the reach of library staff. The library was able to open its ground floor on Thursday, but the owl remained on its perch.

