'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'white' American economy through 'political revolution'

(FOX NEWS) – A self-identified "Pan-Africanist" professor, said that white capitalist America needed to be dismantled and called the stock market "racist."

Melina Abdullah is a professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University. Her role in academia is "intrinsically linked to broader struggles for the liberation of oppressed people." She co-founded and is active in the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter and is currently suing the national branch for allegedly siphoning off $10 million for a personal consulting agency.

Abdullah believes that capitalism needs to be dismantled and said that it was designed to oppress black people.

