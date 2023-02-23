A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor, congregation stop gunmen in church with prayer

'I immediately just had the hairs on the back of my neck'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:34pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A gang of armed young men who allegedly entered the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri, to commit a robbery, had their plans thwarted when the pastor and his congregation showered them with prayer.

Marquaello Futrell, the church’s pastor, who worked as a police officer for 10 years, told KSDK that the miraculous Holy Spirit arrest of the gunmen happened during the morning service on Sunday, which was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Futrell told KSDK that the ordeal began after a man who entered the church carrying two bags, began questioning the church’s children services director.

Read the full story ›

