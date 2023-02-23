Pastor, congregation stop gunmen in church with prayer

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A gang of armed young men who allegedly entered the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri, to commit a robbery, had their plans thwarted when the pastor and his congregation showered them with prayer.
Marquaello Futrell, the church’s pastor, who worked as a police officer for 10 years, told KSDK that the miraculous Holy Spirit arrest of the gunmen happened during the morning service on Sunday, which was broadcast on Facebook Live.
Futrell told KSDK that the ordeal began after a man who entered the church carrying two bags, began questioning the church’s children services director.
