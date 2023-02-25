Pentagon panel recommends bases stop selling guns to troops under 25 to fight suicides

(FOX NEWS) – An external evaluation of suicide in the U.S. military has produced a report calling for greater gun control restrictions for troops.

The Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC) was formed by the Department of Defense in March 2020 to help combat the rising rate of suicides among servicemembers.

In the committee's report, released Friday, the independent body recommends, "On DoD property, raise the minimum age for purchasing firearms and ammunition to 25 years."

