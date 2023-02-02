Pentagon unsure Ukraine can retake Crimea anytime soon

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Defense expressed doubt about whether Ukraine could retake Crimea in a classified briefing to Congress on Wednesday, Politico reported, citing four people with firsthand knowledge of the briefing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

Ukraine’s leaders have repeatedly communicated that their war aims include recapturing the entirety of Ukraine, including Crimea, a territory in the east under Russian occupation since 2014. However, Pentagon briefers conveyed to the House Armed Services Committee an assessment that Ukraine likely lacks the capabilities necessary to push the Russians out of Crimea, three of the individuals with knowledge of the briefing told Politico on condition of anonymity.

A fourth individual said the Pentagon was not so clear cut in expressing skepticism regarding the likelihood of success of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Crimea, according to Politico. However, that doesn’t mean a reconquest of Crimea is guaranteed, the individual added.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Director of Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims participated in the briefing, Politico reported.

“We’re not going to comment on closed-door classified briefings nor will we talk about hypotheticals or speculate on potential future operations,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told Politico.

Will Ukraine be able to retake Crimea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“There’s a school of thought … that Crimea’s got to be a part of it. Russia is never going to quit and give up Crimea,” HASC Chairman Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama told Politico Wednesday without addressing the contents of the briefing.

The White House and the Pentagon maintain that Crimea is a part of Ukraine and that the U.S. will support Kyiv in achieving whatever operational or strategic objectives it establishes.

“If they decide to conduct an operation within Crimea they are well in their bounds,” Singh said at a briefing on Jan. 19.

15/ The first element of preparation is western industry stepping up the production of munitions and the transfer of armoured vehicles and other offensive capabilities to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hM55Sb8GP7 — Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) January 30, 2023

“This department has said that we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she added.

However, military leaders including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledge that retaking Crimea will be difficult and impose a significant cost on the offensive forces, according to Politico.

“I still maintain that for this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from all – every inch of Ukraine and occupied – or Russian-occupied Ukraine,” Milley said in remarks at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group summit in Germany on Jan. 20.

So far, the U.S. has resisted supporting Ukraine with long-range missile capabilities that would allow Ukrainian forces to penetrate Russian or Russian-occupied territory. The White House is set to announce a new security assistance package including for the first time Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs that carry a range of 94 miles, capable of reaching into Crimea.

Yet the territory is heavily fortified with Russian air defenses and dug-in defensive positions, according to Politico.

The National Security Council and Rogers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!