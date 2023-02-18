PETA offers to pay for Oscar Mayer Wienermobile's stolen catalytic converter if it becomes vegan mobile

(FOX NEWS) – Days after reports surfaced of a catalytic converter theft involving an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas, PETA has offered to pay for the replacement part and maintenance for one year if the company converts the vehicle to a vegan hot dog mobile.

President Ingrid Newkirk made the offer to Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President of The Kraft Heinz Company – North America Zone, in a letter sent Thursday. Newkirk suggested the Wienermobile become a NotDogmobile or "something similar" since the company is reportedly working to develop vegan hot dogs.

She noted that her recommendation comes at a time when demand for vegan hot dogs is rising, adding that the global market for plant-based hot dogs grew by 20% last year and is projected to reach a market value of $1.99 billion by 2032.

