Pfizer CEO found to be 'misleading' on vaxxing children

Albert Bourla, chief of the Pfizer company that has profited handsomely by selling the now-questioned COVID-19 shots, already is known for an ambush interview in which he was able to answer virtually none of the questions asked.

Those included:

"When did you know that the vaccines did not stop transmission [of COVID, as was widely claimed, including by Pfizer itself, which said they were '100 percent effective'?"

"How long did you know that without saying so publicly?"

"We now know that the vaccines didn't stop transmission, but why did you keep it secret?"

Now a report from the Epoch Times notes that a pharmaceutical watchdog in the United Kingdom has charged that he made "misleading" and unsubstantiated statements about the benefits of giving COVID-19 shots to children.

The details come from a case report published recently.

"During an interview with the BBC published on Dec. 2, 2021, Bourla was asked whether he believed it was likely that 5- to 11-year-olds in the UK and Europe would be vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether it was a good idea," the report said.

That came after the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. allowed the use of its vaccinations for children, but the U.K.'s regulator refused to go along.

Bourla said, at that time, "I believe it’s a very good idea," citing "disruptions" in education.

"So there is no doubt in my mind about the benefits completely are in favor of doing it," he said.

But leaders of the UsForThem, a children's welfare campaign, filed complaints and a "panel from the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) ruled that Bourla’s statements breached a number of rules in the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) code of practice."

When the drug company protested, an appeal board affirmed five counts of breaking rules that "information and claims" be accurate, balanced and substantiated.

The PMCPA, the Epoch Times explained, found Bourla's comments to be of a "strong unqualified nature."

And it said the implications that there were no significant concerns about side effects to be "misleading."

The report said that was not the only questionable incident.

"Bourla was initially found to have also breached the code for promoting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the 5–11 age group when it was not authorised by the MHRA, but the appeal board overturned the ruling, agreeing with Pfizer that its CEO was asked a specific question and it was not unreasonable to talk about the issue in principle," the report said.

Ben Kingsley of UsForThem told the Epoch Times he was "thrilled" with the conclusion that the comments were misleading.

WND reported earlier when Rebel News, led by Canadian conservative Ezra Levant, traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum and interviewed Bourla on the street.

Levant and Rebel News' Australian representative Avi Yemini hit the uncooperative Bourla with one tough question after another, but he answered none.

Watch the video embedded in the tweet below.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has never had an unscripted media interview in his life. Until today. We asked him 29 questions. And he could answer none of them. pic.twitter.com/MM3nbWVIPg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 18, 2023

Bourla isn't the only Pfizer official in the news, either.

WND reported when a video from undercover reporters from Project Veritas revealed Jordan Trishton Walker, a research director, claimed the company is secretly exploring intentionally creating mutations of the COVID virus so that new vaccines would be needed, a "cash cow for us."

He later claimed he was lying "to a person to impress them on a date."

The video:

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Walker earlier had been on video talking about scheming to create variations of the COVID-19 virus, so that more vaccines would be needed, and the pandemic would continue to be a "cash cow" for his company.

