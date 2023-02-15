Plandemic? Moderna chief expected a billion-dollar pandemic – in 2019!

The National Pulse is reporting that Stephane Bancel, the chief of COVID vaccine-maker Moderna, had predicted a pandemic that would be a billion dollar business for his company.

In 2019.

The report explained that prediction came at a time when Bancel confirmed his company was promoting mRNA vaccines and he was making a deal with the Chinese Communist Party to bring those about.

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

Actually, he was aiming low. A report from Newsweek noted that Moderna had $12 billion in 2021 profit from its COVID vaccines.

"The sales of the Moderna vaccine Spikevax jumped 44 percent during 2021's final quarter, raking in $6.9 billion. This number is higher than the $4.81 billion in sales recorded in the year's third quarter. Earnings per share also came in at $11.29," the report elaborated.

The company itself noted, "Total revenue was $18.5 billion for the full year 2021, compared to $803 million in 2020."

Then followed, of course, massive revenue in 2022.

Was the COVID pandemic a planned event? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It is the National Pulse that pointed out Bancel was a featured speaker last month at the World Economic Forum on the "State of the Pandemic."

He was asked, "Let’s talk about vaccine development, ’cause we’ve heard how it happened obviously with COVID-19 starting from 2022 and how extraordinary the process was also in terms of the speed. How is the development, adoption, and scaling of vaccines going on when it comes for different variants and sub-variants?"

Bancel explained, "When the [COVID] pandemic happened, Moderna had made a hundred thousand doses in 2019 for the whole year. And I remember walking after those into the office of my other manufacturing and I say, 'How we make [sic] a billion dollars next year?' And they look at me a bit funny and say, 'What?' And I say, 'Yeah, we need to make a billion dollars next year, there’s going to be a pandemic.'"

The report explained, "We now have evidence that COVID vaccines, including Moderna’s, are not particularly effective against COVID-19 contraction, and can have serious and dangerous side effects. Boston Magazine claimed, in 2020, that Bancel wrote to National Institutes of Health (NIH) deputy director Barney Graham as soon as he saw the news about 'viral pneumonia' in China in January 2020 (COVID-19 first surfaced in December 2019, according to the CDC, but the magazine said Bancel found out about it in January), and Graham reportedly wrote Bancel, 'If it’s a coronavirus, we know what to do and have proven mRNA is effective.'"

The report said, "Bancel wanted a pandemic, and the pandemic came."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].