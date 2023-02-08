A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession

Includes nearly 4 out of 10 Democrats

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:22pm
(Pexels)

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Half of Americans say they are financially worse off now than a year ago, one of the few times 50% of Americans have reported being in a worse position since the great recession in 2008, according to a recent poll.

Of 1,011 respondents, 50% are worse off when reflecting on their personal financial situations, and only 35% reported being better off now than they were a year ago, according to the Gallup poll released Wednesday. In 2021 and 2022, Americans were evenly divided between 41% to 41% for being better off versus worse off, and in 2020, Americans were three times more likely to say they were better off, 59% to 20%.

Among lower-income respondents, 61% said their financial situation is worse following last year, and only 26% indicates it has improved, according to the poll.

Across party lines, 61% of Republicans said they are worse off, while only 37% of Democrats said they are worse off, according to the poll. Democrats were more likely to say they were better off than worse off, 47% to 37%.

Is Joe Biden to blame for Americans' financial worries?

Despite reporting that they are worse off than last year, Americans are optimistic about the future, according to the poll. Of respondents, 60% elect to be in a better position next year, while only 28% expect to be in a worse position.

Across classes, 62% of lower-income Americans, 60% of middle-income Americans and 59% of upper-income Americans expect to be better off a year from now, according to the poll. While the prediction for the future is positive, it is less positive than responses recorded 2015 and 2020, including a record-high 74% “better off” reading in January 2020, according to the poll.

The poll, conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 22, has a margin of error of 4%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

