Popular GOP governor takes shots at DeSantis and Republican Party

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is rumored to be considering a run for president in 2024, called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another prospective candidate, an “extremist,” according to the New York Times.

Sununu criticized DeSantis and other “extreme” conservatives for getting the government involved with culture issues, the NYT reported. He stated that the government can’t mend those problems, that’s not their role and that “good Republicans don’t believe that.”

“I’m conservative, I’m just not an extremist,” Sununu told the NYT. “Sometimes people confuse conservative with extremist.”

Sununu reportedly refers to politicians he knows or has met as “friends,” but when asked about DeSantis, he merely called him a “peer.”

The New Hampshire governor heavily criticized former President Donald Trump and noted that Trump allies, like DeSantis, would also not be a wise idea for a 2024 GOP nominee, according to the NYT. He wants to move on from the Trump era, and take the party towards a new direction.

Sununu also criticized DeSantis and other like-minded conservatives for condemning major news outlets, citing CNN.

Both Sununu and DeSantis won their gubernatorial reelection last year with double digits, with Sununu scoring over 15 additional percentage points, and DeSantis gaining nearly 20.

