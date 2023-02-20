A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prof claims Bible's Book of Esther is fictitious, based on pagan festival

Says it was used by Zionists to justify killing modern enemies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:20pm
(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- An op-ed written by an Egyptian professor of Jewish studies claimed that the Book of Esther was a fictitious account applied to a pagan festival and used by modern Zionists to justify murdering their enemies and their descendants in any deceitful; manner possible. The professor claimed that this tactic has been used by Jews throughout history to wreak vengeance on any non-Jew who earns their disfavor.

On Sunday, Al Araby UK, a pan-Arab news website headquartered in London, published an Arabic language editorial titled “About Purim: A myth in the service of politics” written by Ahmed Elgendy, a professor of Jewish and Zionist studies at Cairo University.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The article begins with a technical explanation of the Jewish holiday. While being mostly factually correct, the author makes the erroneous claim that in a leap year containing two months of Adar, the holiday is celebrated twice. In such a year, the Purim holiday is, in fact, celebrated in the second month.

TRENDING: Want to understand the New Testament? Read the 'Old Testament'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





