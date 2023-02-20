Prof claims Bible's Book of Esther is fictitious, based on pagan festival

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- An op-ed written by an Egyptian professor of Jewish studies claimed that the Book of Esther was a fictitious account applied to a pagan festival and used by modern Zionists to justify murdering their enemies and their descendants in any deceitful; manner possible. The professor claimed that this tactic has been used by Jews throughout history to wreak vengeance on any non-Jew who earns their disfavor.

On Sunday, Al Araby UK, a pan-Arab news website headquartered in London, published an Arabic language editorial titled “About Purim: A myth in the service of politics” written by Ahmed Elgendy, a professor of Jewish and Zionist studies at Cairo University.

The article begins with a technical explanation of the Jewish holiday. While being mostly factually correct, the author makes the erroneous claim that in a leap year containing two months of Adar, the holiday is celebrated twice. In such a year, the Purim holiday is, in fact, celebrated in the second month.

