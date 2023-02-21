Project Veritas staffers tell board: Quit or we walk!

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Yesterday, James O’Keefe was fired by the board of the media organization he founded 13 years ago. He gave a 45 minute going away speech to staff.

Today, the reporters who are loyal to O’Keefe have told the board that unless they resign today, they are all quitting as a bloc.

This matches the loss of nearly 100,000 followers of PV on Twitter in one day. According to one PV insider about the current Project Veritas board member Matt Tyrmand: “Tyrmand is in full panic mode. We’re all about to walk out after an emergency board meeting tomorrow unless they all resign. All the real journalists here are out and they won’t have anyone left to do the real work that made this place great.”

