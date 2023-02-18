Here's your proof of a rigged and stolen 2020 election

I believe that of course the 2020 election was stolen. Just look around. The proof is right in front of your eyes.

I'm not talking about millions of mail-in ballots with no voter ID, no safeguards in place and no signature match. Nor am I talking about ballot harvesting or ballot drop boxes – both literally criminal enterprises that would make the Gambino crime family blush.

I'm not talking about ballots by the hundreds of thousands arriving by van in the middle of the night. Or Republican witnesses removed from the rooms while votes were counted. Or counting votes for days after Election Night ... until a Democrat is declared the winner. Funny how only Democrats win after days of counting fake ballots.

I'm not even talking about the emails publicly released by Elon Musk proving that the FBI and other national security agencies PAID Twitter to silence conservative voices and change the news feed. Our own government rigged the election. That's now apparent.

It's clear the election of 2020 was rigged and fixed. We all know it. And Kari Lake's stolen election in 2022 was even worse. The theft of Kari Lake's Arizona election makes Bernie Madoff look like a small-time shoplifter.

But I'm not talking about any of that.

To me the proof the 2020 election was stolen is the state of the nation. Open your eyes. The consequences of a stolen election are all around us.

The supply chain is crippled. Highways, ports and infrastructure are crumbling. Blue states are banning trucks from the roads. Grocery prices are skyrocketing. Egg farms are burning to the ground. Eggs cost $10 per dozen – if you can find them. Over 100 food plants have burned to the ground in the past year.

Trains are derailing. The East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment may be the worst ecological disaster in U.S. history. Experts are calling it "our Chernobyl." There is a mushroom cloud of deadly chemicals floating over the farm belt. Animals are dying. Fish are dead. People are sick. And it just happens to have poisoned hundreds of thousands of acres of prime Midwest farmland.

The same exact thing that's happening to food and farmland is happening to energy. Under former President Donald Trump we had energy independence and cheap, plentiful energy. Under President Joe Biden we have soaring gas and electricity prices, energy shortages and depletion of our national fuel reserve. In the middle of this, our government is desperate to ban gas stoves.

Our border is wide open, with millions of migrants pouring through. I believe all of them will require cradle-to-grave welfare and many of them are criminals. How many are terrorists? And through that border comes drugs. Fentanyl alone kills over 100,000 Americans per year. It sure seems like someone wants Americans dead.

I and many others believe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates are causing "sudden death" and cardiac arrest by the thousands per day. Read the headlines. Death rates are the highest in history. More children and young athletes are dropping dead suddenly than ever before in our lifetimes. Yet blue states are now mandating COVID-19 vaccines for your children to attend school. And our federal government is compiling a list of the unvaccinated. This won't end well.

Chinese balloons are sent to intimidate us. Russian warplanes are buzzing our borders. Russia is threatening nuclear war. China is ready to invade Taiwan, and $85 billion of military equipment was left in Afghanistan. The rest has been shipped off to Ukraine. Our military is in disarray, short on equipment, riddled with poor morale and unable to attract recruits.

Biden has based the economy on equity, social justice, diversity, LGBTQ and climate change. Result? Massive inflation is decimating the middle class. The national debt is exploding. So is the homeless population. So is violent crime and retail theft. Cities run by Democrats look like war zones filled with zombies.

The black national anthem opens our Super Bowl, dividing our nation. Meanwhile there isn't one black child able to do math at grade level in over 50 Chicago area schools. Insanity reigns.

Conservative voices are suspended, banned, silenced or fired for our political beliefs. Free speech is being eradicated.

The FBI and DOJ are persecuting PTA parents, conservatives and Christians, while woke district attorneys release violent criminals.

Conservative TV stations like Newsmax and OAN are removed from our airwaves.

And whether it's government, media, Hollywood or schools, our entire society is now about LGBTQ and transgender ideology. It's 24/7 brainwashing and propaganda.

Our president of the United States is clearly compromised, corrupted and owned by China. A Democratic U.S. senator has checked into the hospital for depression. And the former director of nuclear waste for the Energy Department is a man who dresses as a woman, now under indictment for stealing women's luggage.

Our country is a freaking mess. A shell of its former self, in free fall. The people in charge could star in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

This is the purposeful destruction of America and the great American middle class – in only two short years since an illegitimate, corrupt, brain-dead president was placed into power.

The humiliating state of our nation is all the proof you need of a stolen election. The evil all around us is the proof. In only two short years, a stolen election has unleashed the gates of hell. This was all a plan ...

And it's being carried out to perfection.

