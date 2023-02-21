A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Prophetic 'South Park' clip from 2005 goes viral for mocking trans ideology

'Brutally honest take'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
'South Park' (Video screenshot)

'South Park' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- An 18-year-old clip from Comedy Central’s "South Park" attracted commentators on Twitter for how it both mocked and predicted certain aspects of transgender ideology.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dark comedy "South Park" has mocked political figures on both sides of politics, but recently it has been credited with foretelling aspects of America’s future. An episode mocking transgender ideology, "Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina," first aired on March 9, 2005, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

TRENDING: Action alert: Tell Congress to enforce 'Build America, Buy America' infrastructure law

IMDB summarized the episode, "Mr. Garrison gets an operation and becomes a woman; Kyle gets surgery to become tall and black so he can play basketball; Gerald decides he wants to be a dolphin."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prophetic 'South Park' clip from 2005 goes viral for mocking trans ideology
WATCH: 10-foot gator kills Florida woman walking her dog
Biden's Ukraine visit a 'slap in the face' to residents near toxic train wreck, congressman says
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks on Presidents Day
Prof claims Bible's Book of Esther is fictitious, based on pagan festival
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×