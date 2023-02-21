Prophetic 'South Park' clip from 2005 goes viral for mocking trans ideology

(FOX NEWS) -- An 18-year-old clip from Comedy Central’s "South Park" attracted commentators on Twitter for how it both mocked and predicted certain aspects of transgender ideology.

Dark comedy "South Park" has mocked political figures on both sides of politics, but recently it has been credited with foretelling aspects of America’s future. An episode mocking transgender ideology, "Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina," first aired on March 9, 2005, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

IMDB summarized the episode, "Mr. Garrison gets an operation and becomes a woman; Kyle gets surgery to become tall and black so he can play basketball; Gerald decides he wants to be a dolphin."

