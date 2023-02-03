A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ranchers warn disease that would 'decimate' cattle industry could cross southern border

Foot-and-mouth disease highly contagious

Published February 3, 2023 at 2:12pm
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:12pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Biden administration’s border policies have led to a mass influx of illegal immigrants, and ranchers are increasingly concerned that they will bring with them a highly contagious virus that could cost billions and decimate the livestock industry.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious virus that affects cows, pigs, sheep and other animals with cloven hooves. Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota rancher who also serves as president-elect of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), told Fox News Digital it is only a matter of time before FMD makes its way across the southern border.

"Our border is just so porous, if that disease comes in, it’s just going to devastate the industry. And frankly, I don’t know how it’s been kept out to this point," Wilkinson said.

TRENDING: WATCH: Bill Gates squirms as interviewer repeatedly presses him on Jeffrey Epstein connection

Read the full story ›

