'Reckless and self-destructive': Tucker Carlson blasts Biden over handling of Ukraine war

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted President Joe Biden Monday, saying his handling of the war in Ukraine was “reckless and self-destructive” due to an emerging alliance between Russia and China.

“If Russia and China ever got together, it would be a brand-new world. The United States would be greatly diminished. Most Americans agree that would be bad,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, said. “Now, as Donald Trump predicted very clearly, that is happening thanks to Joe Biden’s reckless and self-destructive response to the invasion of Ukraine a year ago this week, the economies of Russia and China are intertwined.”

“Chinese spending on Russian goods has increased more than 60%. China now imports more coal from Russia than it has in the last five years. Chinese shipments to Russia, meanwhile, are up by nearly 30%. Companies like Ford and Toyota pulled out of Russia, they had to, remember that? So, what happened next? Chinese automakers stepped in. Chinese car makers once made less than 10% of all cars bought in Russia, now China makes a third of them,” Carlson continued. “You can see where this is going.”

China became the largest importer of Russian oil in May, Reuters reported, while increasing exports of minerals and electronics with applications for military use, according to a July report by the Wall Street Journal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that China could potentially provide “lethal support” to Russia.

China reportedly is trying to distance itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin, with one anonymous official calling Putin “crazy,” the Financial Times reported in January.

“The invasion decision was made by a very small group of people,” the anonymous official said, according to the Financial Times. “China shouldn’t simply follow Russia.”

Carlson contrasted the Biden administration’s offer of another $500 million in military aid for Ukraine to the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border and in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, playing a clip of residents describing the conditions of the aftermath of the wreck and a controlled burn of the chemicals.

“The contrasts are becoming too sharp and obvious. The American border versus the Ukrainian border. One doesn’t matter at all, in fact, it’s racist. The other is so important we’ll risk nuclear war to protect it,” Carlson said. “Aid to Zelensky, unaudited, God knows where it’s going, nobody seems to care, and aid to East Palestine, we just can’t afford it.”

“Unfortunately, the people you just saw are not Ukrainian. So, Joe Biden is not interested enough to visit,” Carlson continued. “Unfortunately, nobody in East Palestine thought to pay Joe Biden’s son $80,000 a month. If someone had done that, if someone had been wise enough to pay off the Biden family eight years ago, things would be different.”

