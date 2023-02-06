Reference in 'Simpsons' to labor camps torpedoed in Hong Kong

Now "The Simpsons" have been censored in Hong Kong.

A report from Business Insider explained that the episode of the sarcastic animated series included a reference to "forced labor camps" in China and that just isn't allowed by Beijing.

The decision reportedly was made by Disney to cut one episode of the show from its streaming service in Hong Kong.

It follows the decision by Disney to drop another "Simpsons" episode, dating to 2021, that referenced the Tinanamen Square massacre of Chinese civilians.

According to the Insider, "Disney has scrubbed from its streaming service in Hong Kong an episode of 'The Simpsons' that refers to 'forced labor camps' in China, the Financial Times first reported Monday."

The segment reportedly was called "One Angry Lisa" and included the line, "Behold the wonders of China: Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones."

While there undoubtedly are such camps, the Chinese government keeps insisting they are for training and education purposes.

"It was unclear when the episode disappeared from Disney Plus in Hong Kong and whether the company cut the episode itself. It was also unclear whether the Hong Kong government played a role in the decision not to include the episode," the Insider report explained.

Disney had no comment.

But the report said the move comes just as Beijing is trying to control more and control of what happens in Hong Kong.

