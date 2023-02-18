A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.GOLDEN MICROPHONE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Remembering Rush Limbaugh: Inspiring and hilarious quotes from El Rushbo

Great words from a great man

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 5:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rush Limbaugh gives a thumbs-up to President Donald J. Trump from the House Gallery Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020, after President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (video screenshot)

Rush Limbaugh gives a thumbs-up to President Donald J. Trump from the House Gallery Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020, after President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (video screenshot)

(PJ MEDIA) – Two years ago, Feb. 17, Rush Limbaugh passed away. It is undeniable that he left a gaping hole that no one else can fill; he invented a new kind of conservative media, and he certainly did it best. Rush Limbaugh had a genius for talk radio, and part of that genius was that many people who never even met him felt that when he died, they lost a friend. But I think the best way to remember Limbaugh is by letting him speak for himself, so I want to share a few of the most memorable quotes from the “Mayor of Realville,” the “the All-Knowing, All-Sensing, All-Everything Maha Rushie.”

”You know why there’s a Second Amendment? In case the government fails to follow the first one.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Let me tell you who we conservatives are: we love people. When we look out over the United States of America, when we are anywhere, when we see a group of people, such as this or anywhere, we see Americans. We see human beings. We don’t see groups. We don’t see victims.”

TRENDING: The bizarre Portlandization of America's cities

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The problem with thinking 'entitlement reform' will shrink government
President and his national security team need to act on 'remedy' for TikTok
New York Times says Durham investigation has failed, before report is issued
These 2020 Biden voters aren't backing him again. Here's why
Remembering Rush Limbaugh: Inspiring and hilarious quotes from El Rushbo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×