Republican governor issues bold prediction about Trump's chances in 2024

'He can't get it done'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 8:15pm
President Donald J. Trump applauds the crowd as he disembarks Air Force One Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, upon his arrival to Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pa., the second of President Trump's 4 stops in Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says former President Donald Trump has no chance of beating President Biden if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

Sununu made the comments during a Sunday appearance on ABC News's "This Week," going on to hint at his own aspirations to run for president. Sununu would join Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley as top contenders for the 2024 Republican ticket. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also a potential candidate, but he has not announced his intentions to run.

"Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of '22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it," Sununu said Sunday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







