Republican governor issues bold prediction about Trump's chances in 2024

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says former President Donald Trump has no chance of beating President Biden if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

Sununu made the comments during a Sunday appearance on ABC News's "This Week," going on to hint at his own aspirations to run for president. Sununu would join Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley as top contenders for the 2024 Republican ticket. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also a potential candidate, but he has not announced his intentions to run.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of '22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it," Sununu said Sunday.

TRENDING: The proper posture, place and time for prayer? Yes!

Read the full story ›