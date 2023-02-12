A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada

'Unprecedented challenge'

WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, while participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, March 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

(FOX NEWS) – Republicans are reacting after the U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude airborne object" on Saturday, saying that the U.S. is facing an "unprecedented" challenge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that an "unidentified object" over Canadian airspace was shot down.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau tweeted. "@NoradCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







