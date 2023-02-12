Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada

(FOX NEWS) – Republicans are reacting after the U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude airborne object" on Saturday, saying that the U.S. is facing an "unprecedented" challenge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that an "unidentified object" over Canadian airspace was shot down.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau tweeted. "@NoradCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

