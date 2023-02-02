A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Restaurants sees natural gas bill soar $6,000 in one month

They're 'running us out of here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 3:34pm
(FOX NEWS) – San Diego restaurant owners are demanding action over the city's soaring energy prices after their natural gas bill spiked $6,000 – equivalent to a 400% surge – in just one month.

Rudford's Restaurant owners Jeff and Nick Kacha joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss how politicians have betrayed the city's small business owners as they struggle to stay afloat amid rampant inflation.

"They're not exactly representing the people here in San Diego, I can tell you that," Nick told Ashley Strohmier. "It just seems like they're throwing businesses under the bus… we bring in so much tax revenue and everything for the city of San Diego. And they're here like stabbing us in the back almost with all these costs and allowing all these companies to do whatever they like… It's sad to see… the people are suffering."

