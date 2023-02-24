A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Retirees lost 23% of their 401(k) savings in 2022

'Americans continue to confront challenging times in our economy'

WND News Services
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:39pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CNBC) – In a year marked by stiff economic headwinds, retirement savers paid the price.

Although the average 401(k) balance rose in the fourth quarter of last year, balances ended 2022 down 23% from a year earlier to $103,900, according to a new report by Fidelity Investments, the nation’s largest provider of 401(k) plans. The financial services firm handles more than 35 million retirement accounts in total.

The average individual retirement account balance also plunged 20% year over year to $104,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

WND News Services
